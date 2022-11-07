For those who don’t want to consistently find themselves going through different pieces of equipment in Minecraft, you can use the mending skill. To give the mending skill to a piece of equipment, you need a mending enchantment book, which takes a bit of time to find in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Mending Books in Minecraft.

Where to get Mending Books in Minecraft

There are two ways to obtain a mending book. The most straightforward method is to acquire it as a treasure, which means you can only find it in the world. You cannot create a mending enchantment book at the enchanting table, making it highly sought after. There are two ways to find treasures while exploring the game naturally:

Fishing

Looting chests in dungeons, temples, mineshafts, End Cities, and other locations throughout Minecraft

Fishing is likely the most boring, and you can easily find yourself reeling in several enchantment books that aren’t mending. If you’re interested in trying your luck with obtaining other books, this is a decent method, but you must be patient.

The second option for adding a mending book to your collection is purchasing it from a villager, a librarian, and through trading. If you can’t find a librarian villager, you can create one by luring one of the villagers away from the rest of its occupants and forcing it to learn the librarian profession. It’s better to do this with a single villager away from the others because they would otherwise compete for the profession.

Once you lure your single villager away, give it a lectern, which you can make using five wooden slabs and a bookshelf. Eventually, if these villagers do not already have a profession, they should take up the librarian one, and their clothing will change where they wear some glasses and a hat.

You can trade them an emerald and a book to receive an enchanted book. If it’s not a mending book, you can take away the lectern, taking the profession away from the villager and doing it again until you receive what you’re after.