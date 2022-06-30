Monster Essence in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the smaller resources you’ll want to seek out when you’re looking to improve your equipment. You can find it in a handful of locations, but narrowing down your search will make adding it to your inventory much easier. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Monster Essence in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Monster Essence

You can find Monster Essence primarily by taking down several smaller creatures. These monsters will wander around the map alongside the larger creatures you will mainly hunt to complete missions and earn most of your items. For anyone specifically looking for Monster Essence, you may want to embark on an expedition quest and seek out these creatures as your top priority.

The monsters you primarily want to hunt that drop Monster Essence will be the Bnahabra and Altaroth. The Altaroth has a good chance to drop this item after you defeat it and when you carve it. However, the Bnahabra has a slightly better chance of dropping it when you carve it, but there’s no chance of it dropping, making the Altaroth a better option for you to earn Monster Essence between the two. The big thing is to make sure you are playing through Master Rank quests or expeditions. These creatures will not drop Monster Essence if you play on any other difficulty.

The Bnahabra will appear in every location except the Jungle. However, the Altaroth does appear in the Jungle and all other regions of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.