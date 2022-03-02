How to get Peccary Bone in Horizon Forbidden West

Upgrading your pouches in Horizon Forbidden West will require quite a bit of wildlife hunting as you trek across the land. While no wildlife in the game will threaten your life on any level, unlike the many machines you will encounter, finding the proper animal and getting the resources you need from them can be a little annoying. Here is where you can find Peccary Bones in Horizon Forbidden West.

As you might expect, Peccary Bones are exclusively gained from hunting peccaries, an animal that looks quite a bit like a pig. The best areas to look for them are near the middle of the map in the Shining Wastes or to the south at Stillsands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you are in an area with peccaries, use your focus to highlight and tag them, then shoot them with your bow to take them down. Run to the corpse to recover resources from them. Unfortunately, Peccary Bones are purple-tiered items, meaning they are quite rare to drop. Getting enough bones from peccaries will likely take quite a bit of walking around and shooting them before you get any purple drops. Just keep at it, and eventually, you will have the items you need.