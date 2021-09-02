How to get regional gear in Marvel Future Revolution

One of the main features of Marvel Future Revolution is the ability to utilize different costumes. Apart from visually improving a specific hero, these costumes also boost the overall stats. Although there are plenty of costumes available for every character, regional gears are arguably the best. Here is how to acquire them in the game.

Special Operation

Screenshot via Gamepur

Four random players are pitted together with a common goal of surviving and defeating the incoming hoard of enemies in a given period. Special Operations game mode can net players some of the best rewards in the game, which includes region-specific item boxes. These boxes will drop a costume gear (1-3 star) which has a moderate chance of being a region-specific gear.

The region schedule for the Special Operation mode is as follows:

Monday- Xandearth Defense

Tuesday- Sakaar Survival

Wednesday- Hydra Escape

Thursday- Xandearth Defense

Friday- Sakaar Survival

Saturday- Hydra Escape

Sunday- Random

Keep in mind Special Operations unlock once players reach level 30 on their active hero. Furthermore, you can only get rewards from the mode once per day. There are also weekly rewards for Special Operations completion, which are handed out after combining your total points for the entire week.

Crafting

Screenshot via Gamepur

Players can craft region-specific loot-boxes at the Workshop in Stark City, which has a low chance of dropping costume gear for the same region. The materials required for crafting will vary from region to region and are mentioned below:

Stark City Loot Box- 30 Stark Superalloy, 5 Syn Particle, 5 Stable Convergium, and 1 Crystalized Convergium Particles

Xandearth Loot Box- 30 Glimmering Stardust, 5 Syn Particle, 5 Stable Convergium, and 1 Crystalized Convergium Particles

Hydra Loot Box- 30 Imperial Combat Uniform Fabric, 5 Syn Particle, 5 Stable Convergium, and 1 Crystalized Convergium Particles

Midgardia Loot Box- 30 Unrefined Uru, 5 Syn Particle, 5 Stable Convergium, and 1 Crystalized Convergium Particles

Sakaar Loot Box- 30 Tayo Sand, 5 Syn Particle, 5 Stable Convergium, and 1 Crystalized Convergium Particles

Apart from the region-specific material, the remaining ingredients required for crafting are the same for every loot box. To get region-specific materials, simply head to that region and start clearing out normal mobs. They have a low chance of dropping region-specific material, so farming for the material can be a tedious process. Alternatively, players can buy loot boxes that guarantee 20 region-specific materials drop from Alliance Shop for 7,500 Gold.

Finally, players can also pull for different regional gears from the in-game shop. However, they have a meager chance to drop and will cost a lot of Crystals which is the premium currency for the game.