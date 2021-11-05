How to get Sasha and Shino in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update
Making new friends.
When your Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 update has finished downloading you will have all kinds of new features available. One of the new things in the update is 16 new villages that you can bring to your island as residents.
The internet is already deciding which ones are the best, and both Sasha the rabbit and Shino the deer are popular options. Sasha is a lazy rabbit who will get on well with most people except jock types. Shino is a peppy villager, so will bring a lot of positive energy to the island.
When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways. There is so guaranteed way to get any of the villagers, unfortunately.
- The campsite – pretty early in you time with the game you build a campsite, and potential villagers can visit your island and fall in love with it. It’s hard to get the exact characters you want this way, so may take some time. You will be looking for the Series 5 packs to have a chance of getting the cards for Sasha and Shino.
- Visit mystery islands – going on mystery island tours by using Nook Miles allows you to potentially run into other villagers and invite them to your island. The odds of this are quite low, however.
- From other players – if another player has a villager they don’t like, and the villager is leaving their island, you can visit on their last day and invite them to yours.
- Amiibo cards – if you purhcase a pack of Amiibo cards, you might just get lucky and get the villager that you want.