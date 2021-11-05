How to get Sasha and Shino in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

When your Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 update has finished downloading you will have all kinds of new features available. One of the new things in the update is 16 new villages that you can bring to your island as residents.

The internet is already deciding which ones are the best, and both Sasha the rabbit and Shino the deer are popular options. Sasha is a lazy rabbit who will get on well with most people except jock types. Shino is a peppy villager, so will bring a lot of positive energy to the island.

When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways. There is so guaranteed way to get any of the villagers, unfortunately.