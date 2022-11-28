There are a lot of different materials that you can gather as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with most of them coming from pokémon. The materials that you gather are mainly used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Shinx Fangs are just one of the many crafting items you can discover in the Paldea region and they come from the flash pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Shinx Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Shinx in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon from previous games in the series that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Shinx being one of them. This small electric-type pokémon becomes quite powerful later in the game when it evolves into Luxio and Luxray. Luckily, you can obtain Shinx pretty early in the game after you have made your way through the tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Shinx’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon around South Province Area Three. You can access this area immediately after completing the tutorial. Shinx can be found all throughout this area and are a fairly common sight so it shouldn’t take you long to track the pokémon down. Since Shinx is an electric-type pokémon, make sure to bring a ground-type with you to make fighting this pokémon a bit easier.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Shinx in the wild if you want to get Shinx Fangs. You can get this material from Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon, you will get up to three Shinx Fangs added to your collection of materials. You can use this material to make TM009 Thunder Fang, TM048 Volt Switch, and TM096 Eerie Impulse.