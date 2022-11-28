How to get Goomy Goo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Goomy Goo is a highly sought-after crafting material that was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as it lets players craft Technical Machines (TMs) such as Dragon Pulse, Hyper Beam and of course, Draco Meteor. All three of these moves are staples in the competitive scene, largely due to their monstrous base powers, so it is highly recommended that you do not sell your spare Goomy Goo for League Points. The crafting material in question is dropped by Goomy and Sliggoo upon defeat or capture, and players will ideally want to have a decent stock of them on hand to craft up these devastating TMs. Here is how you can obtain Goomy Goo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to get Teddiursa Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Where to find Goomy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Goomy is a common overworld spawn in the swamp and lake biomes, usually appearing in the East Province (Area Three), the South Province (Areas One, Three Four and Five), the West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain, at any time of the day. Alternatively, players can also capture or defeat Goomy’s evolved form Sliggoo, which can be found at Casseroya Lake, around the northwest side of the Paldea map. Sliggoo spawn at all times of the day, and like Goomy, have a low Defense stat that can and should be exploited by trainers to quickly and efficiently knock them out.

Being a pure Dragon-type Pokémon, Goomy is susceptible to Ice, Dragon and Fairy-type moves, though players should ideally be utilising the Let’s Go feature for more efficient Goomy Goo farming, as it completely skips the actual battle and allows players to quickly defeat multiple Goomy. While Goomy can also appear in 3 star Tera Raids, it is not a reliable method for farming Goomy Goo due to the amount of RNG involved.