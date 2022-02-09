How to get Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Collecting shiny Pokémon has always been a favorite activity of trainers, and it is no different in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game boasts several shines, a few of which are making their debut. If you are starting your own shiny hunting journey but don’t know where and how to start, refer to the guide below.

How to get Shiny Pokémon

For those unfamiliar with shiny hunting, it involves a lot of effort and tedious work. It is something trainers should only look towards once they are done with the main story and quests.

Arguably the best method for catching a specific shiny Pokémon is to play around Mass Outbreaks. If you are unaware of Mass Outbreak, it is simply a sudden appearance of several Pokémon of the same species in a small area.

Once an outbreak occurs, you’ll be able to see it on the map. Just before you reach the outbreak location, make sure you save your game so that you can reset the game if no shiny Pokémon appear. In the outbreak location, start catching every Pokémon that appears. New Pokémon of the same species will continue to spawn until you reach a threshold, and no Pokémon will appear after that. If this happens, quickly quit the game and load your recent save file to restart the outbreak.

The chance of encountering a shiny in an outbreak is much better than random wild encounters. Hence, keep repeating the process until you encounter a shiny. Although still tedious, it should land you your desired shiny Pokémon comparatively quicker. Once you see a shiny Pokémon, make sure to save the game. This will allow you to restart even if the Pokémon runs away.

You can further increase the chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon if you have Shiny Charm equipped. Furthermore, if you have reached research level 10 on the Pokémon you want to shiny hunt, your odds of encountering a shiny are increased.