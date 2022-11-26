Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different ingredients and materials for you to collect as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you gather will come from pokémon and are referred to as TM Materials since they are used to make TMs. Snorunt Fur is just one of the many materials found throughout the Paldea region and it comes from snow hat pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Snorunt Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Snorunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon from previous titles that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet and Snorunt is one of them. This pokémon comes from Gen III and is known as the snow hat pokémon. Because of Snorunt’s nature, it only appears around one area of the Paldea region. Luckily, Snorunt is a pretty common sight later in the game so you shouldn’t have trouble getting some Snorunt Fur.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Snorunt’s habitat information, you will only find this pokémon around the Glaseado Mountain in the northern region of Paldea. Snorunt and their evolutions can be found all across the mountains and can even be spotted inside caves in the area. Since this is an ice-type pokémon, make sure to bring a fire-type to help defend yourself from the cold.

There are three pokémon that you can get Snorunt Fur from; Snorunt, Glalie, and Froslass. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon in the wild, you will get up to three Snorunt Fur added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use Snorunt Fur to make TM046 Avalanche and TM143 Blizzard as long as you have the other materials that are required to make them.