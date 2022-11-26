How to get Toedscool Flaps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a ton of different ingredients and materials for you to discover and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you gather will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so that you can teach your team new moves. Toedscool Flaps are just one of the many materials you can find in the Paldea region and they come from the woodear pokémon. Here is how you get Toedscool Flaps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Toedscool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Toedscool is one of the many Gen IX pokémon that is making its first appearance in Scarlet and Violet. Not only that, it is a reimagining of the old pokémon Tentacool. This pokémon is a very rare sight in the Paldea region, making it difficult to locate despite having a lot of spawn locations on the map. Toedscool is one of the many pokémon that you can find near the beginning area of the games.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to the habitat map, you can find Toedscool in a large number of areas around the Paldea region. Unfortunately, thanks to its rare spawn chance, you are unlikely to find this pokémon right away and will probably run into one much later. Toedscool likes to spawn near trees and won’t stick around if you approach it. Once Toedscool spots you, it will quickly run away so it is best to sneak up on them.

If you are trying to get your hands on some Toedscool Flaps, you will need to battle Toedscool and Toedscruel in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Toedscool or Toedscruel, you will get up to three Toedscool Flaps added to the materials pouch of your backpack. Toedscool Flaps are used to make TM146 Grass Pledge and TM159 Leaf Storm.