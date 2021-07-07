How to get the Ambassador in Warframe

The Ambassador is a new Corpus assault rifle that was added to Warframe with the Sisters of Parvos update. It can fire a long-ranged explosive shot, or fire in fully automatic mode, dealing innate Electrical damage.

The weapon is defined by its extremely high accuracy and fire rate. combined with solid critical damage stats and status chance. Because the weapon does 100% electrical damage, it cannot be increased using Impact, Slash, or Puncture mods, and the charge mode is extremely ammo-heavy.

To get the Ambassador, players will need to play Empyrean Survival missions in Railjack. The parts of the Ambassador drop from the following sources:

Venus Proxima – Blueprint

Veil Prosima – Blueprint

Neptune Proxima – Stock

Pluto Proxima – Receiver

All parts will drop in the C Rotation, or fourth round, of the missions, and will continue to have a chance to drop every four rounds from that point.

This guide is under construction.