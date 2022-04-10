How to get the Ancient Deity legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Ancient Deity ward is great for those who need the extra boost in protection. This ward does more than add that extra layer to cushion you from bullets. While you have this ward equipped, you get a bonus 20% elemental damage resistance and a bonus 10% damage to a random element. This comes at the cost of receiving 20% increased physical damage. Here is how you can get the Ancient Deity legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are many ways that you can obtain the Ancient Deity ward. This is because, like many of the legendary items in the game, the Ancient Deity is a world drop. World drop items have a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like chests, Lucky Dice, bosses, and even normal enemies. This makes finding the Ancient Deity a bit harder. Luckily, there is a miniboss in the game that drops it more often and is easy to farm.

To farm the Ancient Deity, you will first need to progress far enough into the campaign to reach Karnok’s Wall. This area comes after you’ve completed the Drowned Abyss and beaten Dry’L. Once you enter Karnok’s Wall, follow the campaign mission until cross your first gap using a floating stone. Turn to the right and follow the path to a bridge. On the other side of the bridge, you will find the Ancient Obelisk of the area. You can farm the miniboss, Shara, here. She has an increased chance to drop the legendary ward. Remember, you will want to raise your Loot Luck before farming for this item to increase your chances of getting it.