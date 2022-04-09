How to get the Antique Greatbow/Used Antique Greatbow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Here is a strange weapon combination that you can find in the Wonderlands. The Antique Greatbow and Used Antique Greatbow and such similar weapons that you can say they are practically the same gun. The Antique Greatbow is a powerful weapon that is capable of one-shotting a lot of enemies in the game. Getting a headshot with this weapon can deal upwards of 60,000 damage. Be careful, you only get one shot with this weapon. Here is how you can get the Antique Greatbow/Used Antique Greatbow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before we get into how you obtain the Antique Greatbow, we will first talk about how to get the used version of it. The Used Antique Greatbow can be obtained by shooting the Antique Greatbow one time. After that shot, the weapon’s stats change and it becomes the Used Antique Greatbow. This weapon is still good and fires multiple shots at once, making it great for crowds of enemies. Take note that this weapon works much better at close range.

To obtain the Antique Greatbow, you will want to farm Thorne Shadow. This is one of the bosses you will fight when obtaining the Shrine Pieces for the Shrine of the Crazed Earl. The dungeon you will find this boss in is in the last section of the Overworld which is the desert area. Once there, find the dungeon behind Sunfang Oasis that leads up to a cliffside. Go through that dungeon and use the bridge to get over to the geyser. The geyser will shoot you over to a set of dungeon doors. This is the dungeon you will find Thorne Shadow in. Remember, before farming for legendary gear, be sure to raise your Loot Luck to make your odds of getting legendary items better.