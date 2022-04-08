How to get the AUTOMAGIC.exe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The AUTOMAGIC.exe is more than just an executable file, it’s a powerful weapon that you can find in the Wonderlands. This weapon acts like an Atlas-branded gun from Borderlands 3. It has an alternate fire mode that shoots a tracker dart. Once that tracker dart is in an enemy, all the other bullets will home in on that target until the tracker disappears. It is a very useful feature for dealing with flying enemies or enemies that like to hide behind cover. Here is how you can get the AUTOMAGIC.exe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like most legendary weapons in the Wonderlands, the AUTOMAGIC.exe is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the world. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that can drop loot counts as a loot source. Unfortunately, that makes getting this weapon a little more difficult. Lucky, there is an area where you can farm this weapon.

You can farm this weapon from Banshee in the Weepwild Dankness. You will reach this area after completing Brighthoof in the campaign during the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest. At the end of the quest, you will fight Banshee. Once she is defeated, you can farm her for the various weapons that she can drop including the AUTOMAGIC.exe by traveling to the Corrupted Heart fast travel point. Like always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary gear. This will help ensure that you get legendary items more often. You can raise your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that raises the stat.