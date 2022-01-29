How to get the Celestica Flute in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Celestica Flute is one of the most important items you can obtain in Pokémon Legends. Let’s face it, the lands of the Hisui Region are vast and trekking across the landscape can be both time-consuming and dangerous. Luckily, the game has a way to help with that and it comes when you get your hands on this flute. Here is how you get the Celestica Flute in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You get the Celestica Flute as part of the main story of Legends Arceus. It comes about two to three hours into the main story when you visit the Grandtree for the first time. This comes shortly after you clear the Alpha Pokémon from the Heights Camp location. After you defeat the alpha, Wyrdeer will take an interest in you.

After receiving the Celestica Flute, you will be able to summon Wyrdeer at any time while roaming around the wilds of Hisui. Simply press the + button to summon Wyrdeer. Remember, you can’t throw items like PokéBalls while riding on Wyrdeer. You can, however, be hit by Pokémon and receive fall damage. Wyrdeer can dash by holding down the B button and jump by pressing the Y button.