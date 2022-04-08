How to get the Datacard in Mos Espa, Tatooine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Datacards are one of the most important collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Datacards (along with a hefty sum of studs) are used to purchase the stud multiplier extras. The stud multipliers will be necessary for anyone looking to purchase everything in the game without excessive grinding. There are only 19 in the game total, so it’s important to snag them when you have the chance. Here’s where you can find the Datacard in Mos Espa on Tatooine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Hidden behind a building in the northern part of the city

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will first arrive at Mos Espa during Episode I: The Phantom Menace. While you will find yourself on Tatooine in multiple locations across the entire game, you will unlock Mos Espa during the prequels. Once here, you need to make your way across town, to the northern part of the map. Towards the western side you will see what could be considered the Tatooine equivalent of an apartment build or condos. While the Datacard icon on the map doesn’t make it clear, the Datacard is actally on the backside of this building, so you will need to walk around it. On the back side in the corner of the alley, there is an opening into a small room, where the Datacard has been tucked away.