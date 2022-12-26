Roblox Heroes Online World codes (December 2022)

Roblox Heroes Online World is a great Roblox game where you pick one of the popular fictional characters and go into the battlefield. You can fight other players and be a destructive villain or a hero. You have the freedom to do whatever you want.

As you start winning from others, you earn gold that you can use to purchase various characters. But if you quickly need gold to purchase your favorite character, you can use the Roblox Heroes Online World working codes. Moreover, the codes are generous and give you a lot of gold to work with.

All Roblox Heroes Online World Codes List

Roblox Heroes Online World Codes (Working)

ABCUTE — Reward: 200,000 gold

— Reward: 200,000 gold OKAND — Reward: 350,000 gold

Roblox Heroes Online World Codes (Expired)

HEALING — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold HOMEWORLD — Reward: 20,000 gold

— Reward: 20,000 gold 10MILLION — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold HOLIDAYVIBES — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold SUPERGIRL — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold CELEBRATION — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold JANEFOSTER — Reward: Jane Foster skin for Thor

— Reward: Jane Foster skin for Thor RAVENISOUT — Reward: 15,000 gold

— Reward: 15,000 gold 9KLIKES — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold KAMSWASHERE — Reward: 200,000 gold

— Reward: 200,000 gold 11KLIKES — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold RELAUNCH — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold SUMMERCODE — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold OOGAA — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold FOUR — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold HAPPYEID — Reward: 15,000 gold

— Reward: 15,000 gold YAYCOIN — Reward: 20,000 gold

— Reward: 20,000 gold NEWYEARS — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! — Reward: Y2K Raven Skin

— Reward: Y2K Raven Skin RISEANDSHINE — Reward: 200,000 gold

— Reward: 200,000 gold XMEN — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold NOTOHATERS — Reward: 50,000 gold

— Reward: 50,000 gold KLARION — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold PEEKABOO2 — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold DATAVIBES — Reward: 60,000 gold

— Reward: 60,000 gold THANKSFIVE — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold AYO — Reward: 75,000 gold

— Reward: 75,000 gold WONKWINK — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold MAINTENANCE — Reward: 6,000 gold

— Reward: 6,000 gold 5MILLION — Reward: 12,000 gold

— Reward: 12,000 gold 3KCOIN — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold 13KLIKES — Reward: 12,000 gold

— Reward: 12,000 gold KAMSIFIED — Reward: 75,000 gold

— Reward: 75,000 gold JUNETEENTH — Reward: 25,000 gold

— Reward: 25,000 gold 1KPLAYERS — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold DADHEROESDAY — Reward: 25,000 gold

— Reward: 25,000 gold 15KLIKES — Reward: 12,000 gold

— Reward: 12,000 gold 10KLIKES — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold COINTODAY — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold HAPPYEASTER — Reward: 20,000 gold

— Reward: 20,000 gold NOLONGERSECRET — Reward: 15,000 gold

— Reward: 15,000 gold Shematics — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE — Reward: Jane Foster Skin

— Reward: Jane Foster Skin BACKERINO — Reward: 50,000 gold

— Reward: 50,000 gold KAMSIFIED_2 — Reward: 75,000 gold

— Reward: 75,000 gold 2KCOINS — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold 17KLIKES — Reward: 12,000 gold

— Reward: 12,000 gold STORMXBLACKPANTHER — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold KAMSIFIED — Reward: 50,000 gold

— Reward: 50,000 gold 8KLIKES — Reward: 15,000 gold

— Reward: 15,000 gold VICTORY — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold YOUARECOOL — Reward: 100,000 gold

— Reward: 100,000 gold 1KCOIN — Reward: 10,000 gold

— Reward: 10,000 gold SPOOK — Reward: 100,000 gold

How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Online World

To redeem the working Roblox Heroes Online World codes, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Heroes Online World on your device.

Click on the gift button in the bottom left.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and click the checkmark to redeem it.

How can you get more Roblox Heroes Online World codes?

Unlike many other Roblox games, Roblox Heroes Online World does not feature any official Discord server or Twitter account for codes. The best way to keep an eye out for new codes, you must check the game’s page on Roblox. The developers add new codes in the game’s description.

Why are my Roblox Heroes Online World codes not working?

Mostly there are two common reasons why your Roblox Heroes Online World codes are not working. Firstly, you might be making a typo when entering the codes. Copy the codes from above and paste them into the game to avoid that. Secondly, a specific code might have expired as the game received a new update.

How to fly in Roblox Heroes Online World?

If you see other players flying around the battlefield and want to do that, you must follow a few steps. Firstly you need to pick a character like Ironman or Superman, who can fly. After that, press the jump button twice, and your character will start flying.

What is Roblox Heroes Online World?

Roblox Heroes Online World is a superhero fighting game. You have many heroes like Superman, Ironman, Spiderman, and many others. You can pick any of these heroes and go into the battlefield, where you can either be a hero or a villain.