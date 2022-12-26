Roblox Heroes Online World codes (December 2022)
Get your favorite characters with these codes.
Roblox Heroes Online World is a great Roblox game where you pick one of the popular fictional characters and go into the battlefield. You can fight other players and be a destructive villain or a hero. You have the freedom to do whatever you want.
As you start winning from others, you earn gold that you can use to purchase various characters. But if you quickly need gold to purchase your favorite character, you can use the Roblox Heroes Online World working codes. Moreover, the codes are generous and give you a lot of gold to work with.
All Roblox Heroes Online World Codes List
Roblox Heroes Online World Codes (Working)
- ABCUTE — Reward: 200,000 gold
- OKAND — Reward: 350,000 gold
Roblox Heroes Online World Codes (Expired)
- HEALING — Reward: 100,000 gold
- HOMEWORLD — Reward: 20,000 gold
- 10MILLION — Reward: 100,000 gold
- HOLIDAYVIBES — Reward: 100,000 gold
- SUPERGIRL — Reward: 10,000 gold
- CELEBRATION — Reward: 100,000 gold
- JANEFOSTER — Reward: Jane Foster skin for Thor
- RAVENISOUT — Reward: 15,000 gold
- 9KLIKES — Reward: 10,000 gold
- KAMSWASHERE — Reward: 200,000 gold
- 11KLIKES — Reward: 10,000 gold
- RELAUNCH — Reward: 10,000 gold
- SUMMERCODE — Reward: 100,000 gold
- OOGAA — Reward: 100,000 gold
- FOUR — Reward: 100,000 gold
- HAPPYEID — Reward: 15,000 gold
- YAYCOIN — Reward: 20,000 gold
- NEWYEARS — Reward: 10,000 gold
- A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! — Reward: Y2K Raven Skin
- RISEANDSHINE — Reward: 200,000 gold
- XMEN — Reward: 100,000 gold
- NOTOHATERS — Reward: 50,000 gold
- KLARION — Reward: 10,000 gold
- PEEKABOO2 — Reward: 100,000 gold
- DATAVIBES — Reward: 60,000 gold
- THANKSFIVE — Reward: 100,000 gold
- AYO — Reward: 75,000 gold
- WONKWINK — Reward: 100,000 gold
- MAINTENANCE — Reward: 6,000 gold
- 5MILLION — Reward: 12,000 gold
- 3KCOIN — Reward: 10,000 gold
- 13KLIKES — Reward: 12,000 gold
- KAMSIFIED — Reward: 75,000 gold
- JUNETEENTH — Reward: 25,000 gold
- 1KPLAYERS — Reward: 10,000 gold
- DADHEROESDAY — Reward: 25,000 gold
- 15KLIKES — Reward: 12,000 gold
- 10KLIKES — Reward: 10,000 gold
- COINTODAY — Reward: 10,000 gold
- HAPPYEASTER — Reward: 20,000 gold
- NOLONGERSECRET — Reward: 15,000 gold
- Shematics — Reward: 100,000 gold
- LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE — Reward: Jane Foster Skin
- BACKERINO — Reward: 50,000 gold
- KAMSIFIED_2 — Reward: 75,000 gold
- 2KCOINS— Reward: 10,000 gold
- 17KLIKES — Reward: 12,000 gold
- STORMXBLACKPANTHER — Reward: 10,000 gold
- KAMSIFIED — Reward: 50,000 gold
- 8KLIKES — Reward: 15,000 gold
- VICTORY — Reward: 100,000 gold
- YOUARECOOL — Reward: 100,000 gold
- 1KCOIN — Reward: 10,000 gold
- SPOOK — Reward: 100,000 gold
How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Online World
To redeem the working Roblox Heroes Online World codes, follow the steps below.
- Launch Roblox Heroes Online World on your device.
- Click on the gift button in the bottom left.
- A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.
- Type any working code in it and click the checkmark to redeem it.
How can you get more Roblox Heroes Online World codes?
Unlike many other Roblox games, Roblox Heroes Online World does not feature any official Discord server or Twitter account for codes. The best way to keep an eye out for new codes, you must check the game’s page on Roblox. The developers add new codes in the game’s description.
Why are my Roblox Heroes Online World codes not working?
Mostly there are two common reasons why your Roblox Heroes Online World codes are not working. Firstly, you might be making a typo when entering the codes. Copy the codes from above and paste them into the game to avoid that. Secondly, a specific code might have expired as the game received a new update.
How to fly in Roblox Heroes Online World?
If you see other players flying around the battlefield and want to do that, you must follow a few steps. Firstly you need to pick a character like Ironman or Superman, who can fly. After that, press the jump button twice, and your character will start flying.
What is Roblox Heroes Online World?
Roblox Heroes Online World is a superhero fighting game. You have many heroes like Superman, Ironman, Spiderman, and many others. You can pick any of these heroes and go into the battlefield, where you can either be a hero or a villain.