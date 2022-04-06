How to get the Datacard in the Dragonsnake Bog in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the most important collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are the Datacards. There are 19 of these in total throughout the massive game, spanning all nine mainline Star Wars films. These Datacards are used to purchase extras, some of which are funny things, like making all of the characters speak in mumbles like the original Lego Star Wars games. More importantly, the extras section is where the stud multipliers are sold, letting you dramatically increase the amount of studs you earn while playing the game. Here is where to find the Datacard in the Dragonsnake Bog in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In the trees

Screenshot by Gamepur

Located in the southeastern corner of the Dragonsnake Bog on Dagobah, the Datacard is located on top of tree branch, high in the air. There are a coupe ways to reach this Datacard. The easiest method is using a character capable of grappling to grapple to the top of the tree. Multiple different types of characters are capable of using the grapple, including heroes and astromech droids. If you have reached Dagobah in the original trilogy storyline, you likely have a version of Leia or R2-D2. Use them to grapple up and grab the Datacard.

The alternative option is using a Jedi character to double jump up the tree branch. While this doesn’t seem like the intended way to get to the Datacard, you can work your way up the tree via double jumps and reach the Datacard.