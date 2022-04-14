How to get the Datacard in the Mining Complex on Mustafar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled with iconic locations and moments from the mainline Star Wars movies. In addition to reliving your favorite moments in Lego form, there is also a ton of collectibles to gather, including Kyber Bricks and characters. One important collectible are Datacards, which allow you to purchase extras, like stud multipliers. These cards are scattered across the galaxy, found on different planets in free play mode. Here is where you can find the Datacard in the Mining Complex on Mustafar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Reach the top of a metal silo

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, you will make your way to Mustafar to fight Anakin. After completing the episode, the planet will become available in free play. The Datacard is located on the top of a silo in the middle of the map. You will cross a short platform between two larger sections, with the silo off to the side. You will need to use a grappling hook to reach the top of the silo. Heroes, Bounty Hunters, and Astromech Droids can use a grappling hook. Head to the top of the silo and you can collect your Datacard.