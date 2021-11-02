How to get the Dialga & Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite edition

For a limited time, you can purchase the Dialga & Palki Nintendo Switch Lite edition in celebration of the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release to the Nintendo Switch on November 19. Not everyone will have access to this special edition. It’s a unique Nintendo Switch Lite model based on the original Dialga and Palkia Nintendo DS models. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on the Dialga & Palkia edition.

This particular Nintendo Switch Lite model will be available for purchase at the Official Nintendo Store in New York City, starting on November 5, while supplies last. However, a model has been posted on the Nintendo website, indicating it could appear in other locations or be available online. Right now, we’re waiting to see if it appears elsewhere on November 5. Your best bet is to visit the New York City Official Nintendo Store at 10 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY until we learn more information. You will need to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in the store, such as wearing a mask, maintaining six feet distance between all customers, and sanitizing your hands whenever possible.

Image via Nintendo

If the Dialga & Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite becomes available online, we’ll be updating this page with the exact link. You’ll likely be able to purchase it directly from Nintendo’s online page, but you’ll need to wait until November 5.