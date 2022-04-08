How to get the Donkey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Donkey has a real kick to it that can really help in the heat of battle. This weapon may not sound impressive, but it is just as powerful as some of the greatest legendary weapons in the Wonderlands. This weapon shoots out sawblades that stick into targets. A target takes an additional 1.0% damage for each sawblade that is stuck in them and each blade stays stuck for 4.3 seconds. This is okay until you realize that the weapon’s fire rate increases dramatically the longer you hold down the trigger, making it worthwhile for almost any build. Here is how you get the Donkey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon is one of the few that are dedicated drops of a specific enemy in the Wonderlands. While most legendary items are able to drop from any notable loot source or the Chaos Chamber, the Donkey is only able to drop from one enemy in the game. This helps make farming for the weapon a little bit easier since it is less common to find. Obtaining the weapon, however, takes a little while.

Before you can get your hands on this weapon, you will need to make it to the point in the campaign where you have the Nocean section unlocked. This comes after completing the Emotion of the Ocean quest where Torgue blows up the entire ocean. This will give you access to the land at the bottom of the ocean around Brighthoof. What the game doesn’t tell you is that it also gives you access to more of the map in Queen’s Gate. Make your way to Queen’s gate and find the Ancient Obelisk in the smaller area off the beach shown on the map above. This obelisk will allow you to fight the Droll the Troll miniboss who is the only enemy that can drop the Donkey. legendary weapon.