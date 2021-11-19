How to get the Dowsing Machine Pokétch app in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Dowsing Machine in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is instrumental. With it, you can find several items that you wouldn’t be able to usually see, allowing you to find items that are generally out of your reach. It’s an application for your Pokétch that you can use at will. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to get the Dowsing Machine Pokétch application in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to obtain this Pokétch application when you reach a specific point in the game, shortly after you beat the second Gym Leader, Gardenia, in Eterna City. You’ll then need to defeat Team Galactic at the northernmost building in Eterna City using the HM Cut to access the building. Reach the top of the tower, and you’ll be able to free the bike shop owner from Team Galactic. Then, you can visit his shop in the city to receive your bike and proceed down Route 206, also known as Cycling Road. You won’t be able to go down it without a bike.

When you reach the end of it, you’ll catch up with Dawn and share a quick exchange with her. She’ll give you the Dowsing Machine Pokétch application after the end of the application and explain how to use it. You’ll then be able to use it at any time using your Pokétch.