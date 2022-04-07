How to get the Fatebreaker legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Even the mightiest of heroes need help staying alive. That is why you should get your hands on the Fatebreaker legendary melee weapon. This weapon’s ability makes it so each melee attack fires out three lightning bolts. The lightning bolts restore your ward equal to 100% of the damage they deal. This can keep your ward active constantly and is great if you are doing a no health build. Here is how you get the Fatebreaker legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obtaining this weapon can be rather simple and can happen at any point in the game. This is because this weapon is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include bosses, minibosses, Lucky Dice, chests, and normal enemies. Of course, this weapon is rather unlikely to spawn and it is best to farm it. Farming it, however, can’t happen till the end of the game.

To farm the Fatebreaker, you will need to wait until you reach the Fearamid. The Fearamid is the last area you will go to in the game. Once you reach the end, you will face the Dragon Lord. You can come back and fight the Dragon Lord after beating him to farm him for the Fatebreaker. The Final Steps fast travel area can be used to quickly reach the Dragon Lord boss arena. Remember, if you are going to farm a boss, raise your Loot Luck stat first. This can be done by grabbing the Lucky Dice around the world, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases Loot Luck.