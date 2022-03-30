Where to find all Shrine of Aaron G Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Looting in the name of the game in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and finding all the Shrine of Aaron G pieces, and activating his sharing gives you a permanent 25% bonus to your Loot Luck. Even without finding all the Lucky Dice, that kind of flat buff to your luck stat will make endgame farming, in Chaos Mode or otherwise, all the easier.

You’ll find the Shrine of Aaron G in the Ossu-Gol Necropolis, the game’s final, red-sand desert area. You won’t reach the Necropolis for about 10-15 hours if you’re focused on the main campaign, but once you arrive, you’ll see the Shrine rising bright red into the sky.

There’s no particular order of acquiring Shrine Pieces for Aaron G’s Shrine. This is just the order we found them in.

Shrine of Aaron G Shrine Piece 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

A dungeon complex with a lower and upper exit is at the far eastern edge of the Ossu-Gol Necropolis. An Overworld Lucky Die sits on the upper platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing this three-encounter dungeon with various skeleton enemies awards this first Shrine Piece.

Shrine of Aaron G Shrine Piece 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just to the southeast of the Shrine of Aaron G is a small castle complex-style dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As with the first piece, and the others on this list, it takes three completed encounters to acquire the Shrine Piece. You will, of course, get loot from the first two encounters.

Shrine of Aaron G Shrine Piece 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the northwestern portion of the red desert of the Ossu-Gul Necropolis, you’ll find a quest-giving NPC named Blatherskite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accepting his quest will lead you to a nearby, two-encounter dungeon. Completing the dungeon awards the Bag of Containing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Bag in hand, return to Blatherskite, and he’ll bring down the sand wall, opening the way to the Shrine Piece dungeon, marked by the ornate skull door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shrine of Aaron G Shrine Piece 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The far west of the Ossu-Gol Necropolis area is oddly called the Sweetsands. Brightly colored with a tropical feel, at its westernmost point is a Barrier Hex wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You gained the ability to dispel these from Wastard at the end of the Karnok’s Wall area. Press the Use button on the dispelling stone and collect the final Shrine Piece of Aaron G.

Return now to the Shrine and activate it for a sweet buff to your Loot Luck. Happy hunting!