How to Get the Free YouTube Premium for 3 Months Reward in Pokémon Go

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, the developers behind Pokémon Go, Niantic, have partnered with Google Play to sponsor the big annual event happening on July 17 and 18. As a promotion before the event, Google is offering the chance for Pokémon Go players the chance to redeem an offer for three months of YouTube premium for free. The

All you have to do to redeem your free trial is to visit this link. So long as you have a YouTube account that has not already redeemed a YouTube Premium free trial, you will be able to make use of the YouTube Premium free trial. You’ll want to make sure you visit the Pokémon Go blog post to view the terms and conditions to ensure the YouTube account you’re currently using meets the requirements for the three months of free YouTube Premium.

In our review through the terms and conditions, it looks like the program is only available for Pokémon Go players who are playing in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and Singapore. Anyone who wishes to redeem the offer will need to do it before October 06, 2021. You will also need to submit a valid form of payment, which means you’ll want to make sure to remove it before you’re hit with a second subscription from YouTube Premium following the end of the three month free trial.

You can cancel the free trial and the YouTube Premium subscription at any time after you’ve redeemed it to your YouTube account.