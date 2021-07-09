How to get the Iconic or Rockin’ avatar poses during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is full of new Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go, and it gives you the chance to encounter rare and legendary Pokémon you normally wouldn’t encounter. Many of the benefits players will receive in this event revolve around purchasing a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket, so make sure you grab your ticket before things kick off on July 17. It lasts the entire weekend, giving you plenty of time to capture as many Pokémon as you need for the event. Another benefit you will receive for purchasing the ticket is the choice between two iconic avatar poses: the Iconic or Rockin’ pose.

You only be able to pick from one of these avatar poses. The choice becomes available when you receive the Go Fest 2021 Special Research project, which goes live during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. You’ll have the entire weekend to complete the Special Research, so if you’re participating in it, you should have plenty of time. You need to choose the specific choice between the two types of costumed Pikachu you can receive at the end of the Special Research: Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star.

When you pick the Pikachu Rock Star style, you will receive the Rockin’ avatar pose. If you pick the Pikachu Pop Star style, you will receive the Iconic avatar pose. Much like the special costumed Pikachu, you can only receive one of the poses. You might be able to trade another trainer in Pokémon Go for the costumed Pikachu you do not pick if they’re willing to trade you, but the avatar poses are locked in with your choice.

The datamining group Pokéminers were able to obtain a look at what the poses looked like, giving you a better idea of which one you may want to choose, depending on your preferences.