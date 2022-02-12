How to get the Lawmaker Set in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, a new MMORPG by Smilegate RPG, skins are an important part of the game. Many skins will be released for the different characters in the future, giving you a way to make your character look the way you want. One of those skin sets is the Lawmaker Set. If you want this set, you’ll have to dish out a bit of money.

That’s because the Lawmaker Set is exclusive to those who buy the Founder’s Pack for Lost Ark. The Lawmaker’s Set is not even included in the cheapest Founder’s Pack tier. You’ll actually need to purchase either the Gold Founder’s Pack or the Platinum Founder’s Pack. The color of the skins will also be assigned randomly.

Simply buy one of the upper-tiers of the Founder’s Packs, and claim them in your Product Inventory. This is the only way you can get the Lawmaker Set for now unless Lost Ark ever sells these skins in the Lost Ark Shop.

Once you claim the set from your Product Inventory, it will show up in your regular Inventory. You can right-click these skins in your Inventory to equip them, and you’ll have the chance to wear the skins all around.