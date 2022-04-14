How to get the Mind Rune legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Mind Rune ward will help you surprise your foes and give them an extra dose of cryo damage when they least expect it. This ward summons a frost rune when you cast a spell. This rune appears underneath a nearby enemy and explodes after a short delay. There is a short cooldown for this effect, but it happens quite often, giving you an extra attack that can deal significant damage. Here is how you can get the Mind Rune legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, this ward, like many of the other legendary items in the Wonderlands, is considered a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source like bosses, minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Almost anything that can drop loot counts as a notable loot source. This makes obtaining this item difficult, especially since it is only a world drop without a dedicated spawn area. Luckily, once you beat the game, you can increase your odds of obtaining this legendary ward.

When you beat the game, you get access to the Chaos Chamber. This randomized dungeon is hosted by the Dragon Lord and found inside the castle in Brighthoof. Before you start running the Chaos Chamber, you will want to increase your Loot Luck. This is done by finding the Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Once you can access the Chaos Chamber, complete the Chaos Trials to increase your Chaos Level. This will increase your Loot Luck even more. It doesn’t matter what type of run you do in the Chaos Chamber, but we recommend extended runs since these get you more crystals. At the end of any run, you will enter a loot room with a bunch of rabbit statues. Use your crystals from your runs and spend them on the ward rabbit statue. This will give you the best chance of obtaining the Mind Rune since this rabbit will only drop wards.