How to get the Mister Chief cosmetics in Halo Infinite

As time goes on, Halo Infinite will have plenty of cosmetic items in the game that will both be new to the franchise and exist as a nod back to the series’ past. During the development of Halo 2, then-Community Manager Frank O’Connor drew up a disfigured version of Master Chief and named him Mister Chief, and the community loved him. In fact, it was so popular that Mister Chief has continued to pop up randomly in the games since, with the most recent appearance being as a cosmetic bundle in Halo Infinite. Here is how to get it.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, the only way to get the Mister Chief cosmetics in Halo Infinite is to buy it through the in-game store. The bundle was introduced in December 2021 for 2,000 store credits, or $20, a pretty hefty amount for an AI, AI color, and weapon charm. Since then, the bundle has run its course and is currently no longer available. If you go to any of the items in the Customization section, all it says is “Coming Soon,” which hints that it will return at some point, but there is no word as to when.

If you are a fan of the Mister Chief items, all we can recommend is to pay attention to the Halo Twitter account. They routinely will announce what new items are available in the Halo Infinite shop, but other than that, you will be stuck checking back in the game until it returns.