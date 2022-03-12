How to get the Naruni Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Outlaw Isle Token is obtainable by completing a quest on the island. Once you enter Naruni Island, you’ll notice a purple quest you can complete on the island. This is an easy token to get, as all you need to do is complete that purple quest.

Here is the location of Naruni Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the purple quest you need to complete:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The purple quest you need to complete is “Naruni Go!” This quest requires you to collect 101 Naruni’s on the island. Alongside the Island Token, you’ll receive a Rapport chest and a mix of uncommon battle and class engravings.

You can collect Naruni’s by walking up to them while they aren’t moving. You have to be quick to find them, as, after a while, they will move and interrupt you from collecting them. You need to do this 101 times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Naruni Island in Lost Ark!