How to get the new reactions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

It is always fun to have some Reactions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Not only can you pull these moves out around your villagers to see how they react when you do it, but it is fun to have for friends visiting your island as well. If you are looking to get the batch of Reactions released alongside the last free update in the game, here is how to do it.

Getting the Reactions in the final free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is very simple. All you need to do is purchase them from the Nook Stop machine in the Resident Services building for 3,300 Nook Miles. Your villager will automatically read the book it comes in and learn the Reactions.

Now that you have the Reactions, press ZR to bring up your Reaction wheel. If you press Y, you can look at all of your Reactions. New ones will have a red/orange dot over them to denote you have not looked at them yet. To register it onto your wheel, pull the wheel up and press X to remove an already registered Reaction, and then choose the one you want to replace it with.

There are quite a few Reactions in this book that you will want to try out in different situations.