How to get the Perceiver in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Perceiver is the perfect weapon for those who want to use critical hits to their advantage. In other words, the Stabbomancer class is perfect to use this weapon. This weapon’s ability allows it to regenerate ammo when you get critical hits. There is a 20% chance for it to regenerate 20% of its ammo whenever you land a critical hit on an enemy. Keep getting critical hits and this weapon might never run out of ammo. Here is how you can get the Perceiver in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Perceiver is one of the many legendary pistols you can find in the Wonderlands. Like many of the legendary weapons, this pistol is considered a world drop. That means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are considered to be anything that can drop loot, so think things like bosses, minibosses, and chests. Luckily, you can also farm this item from a specific enemy. You just need to know where to look.

To farm the Perceiver, you first need to make it to the point in the story where you can access Sunfang Oasis. This is one of the optional areas in the game and doesn’t make an appearance until you are in the final section of the Overworld. You will need to farm the Ancient Obelisk miniboss, Oculus. They can be found on the opposite side of the map from where you first enter Sunfang Oasis. The easiest way to reach the obelisk is to go outside the Everfrost Icetomb location and turn left. Follow the path until you find the obelisk. As always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck before trying to farm for legendary items to increase your odds of getting them.