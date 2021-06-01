How to get the Reawakened Phase-hunter Mount in World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade

There are a handful of exclusive mounts you can use in World of Warcraft Classic that can make your travels much more epic. The mounts are traditionally as a bragging right to show how your dedication to a game, and the Reawakened Phase-hunter Mount is no different. This item is pretty exclusive, so you do have to shell out quite a bit to earn this item.

The only way to acquire the Reawakened Phase-hunter Mount is to purchase the Deluxe Edition of the World of Warcraft Classic game for the Burning Crusade edition. You can grab it over on Blizzard’s website and add it to your account.

This is the only method to acquire this item unless you meet someone kind enough to sell it off to you or trade it to you. Other than that, there’s no other alternative to obtain this item, so you don’t need to regularly farm dungeons with your raiding pals to see if you can get lucky enough to grab it.

The Deluxe Edition comes with several other rewards, such as a single-use level-58 Character boost, Apprentice Riding skill, gear, 30 days of game time, the Path of Illidan toy, and a Dark Portal Heartstone. For Burning Crusader fans who have been waiting to jump back into this expansion, the Deluxe Edition could be a good way to start it all off on the right foot.