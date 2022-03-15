How to get the Serenade of Love song in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, an MMORPG from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, has a new mechanic that allows you to play music with different instruments. This music is used for certain quests, Rapports, collectibles, or just to have fun with others in the game. Lost Ark has over 20 songs to learn in the game, each with a different and unique effect. The vast majority of these songs are only available after you unlock sailing. One of these songs is the Serenade of Love.

The Serenade of Love is “a beautiful song of romance,” and is obtainable by completing the purple Roster Quest: Relationship Guru from Beastman Mark. This is part of a Quest chain that starts with Sign of Love from Zenri, which is found on Liebeheim Island.

Here is the location of Liebeheim Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing this entire questline, which will bring you across continents like Shushire, you’ll receive the Serenade of Love. Players will receive some silver, materials, and the Serenade of Love song. This song is required for certain rapports, so it’s an important song to get to raise your rapport levels to the top. Make sure to get this song as soon as possible, as it also grants materials and is an important part of the game.