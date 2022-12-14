There are many new mounts to collect in the World of Warcraft expansion Dragonflight. But the several new snail mounts have been on everyone’s radar as a totally new concept for players to add to their mount collections. One of them is called Shellack, but to get this magma-like gastropod and ride around on its shell, you will have to fulfill certain prerequisites.

Related: How to get the Magmashell mount in World of Warcraft

How to get the Shellack mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

World of Warcraft has had cosmetic rewards for certain difficult achievements for a while now. Shellack is one such reward because to get him you will have to complete the Glory of the Dragonflight Hero achievement. This won’t be easy, because it follows the tradition of other similar achievements from previous expansions. You’ll have to do certain tasks (25 of them to be exact), each of which is an achievement by itself, during Mythic dungeon runs, and only once you’ve completed them all will you get the achievement and Shellack as rewards.

All achievements needed for Glory of the Dragonflight Hero achievement

The Glory of the Dragonflight Hero achievement is a combination of 25 different Mythic dungeon achievements. In turn, those achievements are:

Duck, Duck, Spruce! Defeat the Overgrown Ancient while all party members have a Well-Fed Duckling on their head in Algeth’ar Academy on Mythic difficulty.

See Me After Class Defeat Vexamus without players absorbing any Arcane Orbs in Algeth’ar Academy on Mythic Difficulty.

Squad Goals Defeat Crawth after simultaneously activating both Goals in Algeth’ar Academy on Mythic difficulty.

All Bark, All Bite Defeat Treemouth after every player has been consumed at least once in Brackenhide Hollow on Mythic difficulty.

Growlbossify Defeat Hackclaw’s War-Band after freeing Chief Softpaw, equipping her with a spear and shield, and making sure she survives in Brackenhide Hollow on Mythic difficulty.

So You Can Kill This in a Way That Matters… Defeat Decatriarch Wratheye after finding and planting three Resilient Mushrooms, then destroying them with Decaystrike in Brackenhide Hollow on Mythic difficulty.

Are You My Broodmother? Defeat Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein after chilling, searing, tempering, and keeping alive the Nascent Ruby Egg in Ruby Life Pools on Mythic difficulty.

Does Steam Do Fire Damage? Defeat Kokia Blazehoof after heating up 4 life pools with Molten Boulder in Ruby Life Pools on Mythic difficulty.

Dragon Kill Points Defeat Melidrussa after defeating 40 of her chamber’s Infused Whelps in Ruby Life Pools on Mythic difficulty.

Nokhud Deed Goes Unnoticed Defeat Balakar Khan after healing Ohn’ahra to full health in The Nokhud Offensive on Mythic difficulty.

Ohuna Incubation Deliver eight warm ohuna eggs to Ohuna Keeper Taruk in a single visit to The Nokhud Offensive on Mythic difficulty.

Weapons of the Maruukai Defeat Teera and Maruuk while holding the Spear of Tolui, War Axe of Berke, and Bow of Sartaq in The Nokhud Offensive on Mythic difficulty.

What Are The Chances… Defeat the Raging Tempest after striking a single player with 5 Lightning Strikes simultaneously and defeating a Storm Elemental in The Nokhud Offensive on Mythic difficulty.

It’s a Trogg Eat Trogg World Defeat Bromach while 10 or more Stonevault Troggs are still alive in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr on Mythic difficulty.

Like Sands Through the Hourglass Defeat Chrono-Lord Deios after catching every Eternity Orb as it falls to the ground in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr on Mythic difficulty.

No, You’re Stunning! Defeat Sentinel Talondras after simultaneously stunning both Sentinel Talondras and all-party members in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr on Mythic difficulty.

Knowledge is… Preserved? Defeat Chargath, Bane of Scales while burning less than 15 books in Neltharus on Mythic difficulty.

Liquid Hot Magma Defeat Magmatusk after it has been mutated with Draconic Tincture in Neltharus on Mythic difficulty.

Ready for Raiding VIII Defeat Forgemaster Gorek without being struck by Forgestorm, Forgefire, Blazing Eruptions, another player’s Blazing Aegis, or the final slam of Heated Swings in Neltharus on Mythic difficulty.

Icy What You Did There Defeat Telash Greywing after using Icy Devastator 12 times on an Icy Crystal to create a Very Icy Crystal in The Azure Vault on Mythic difficulty.

The Cracked Crystal Defeat Umbrelskul after smashing Shimmering Geodes with Dragon Strike and destroying 9 Geode Chunks in The Azure Vault on Mythic difficulty.

You Must Be Made of Hide Defeat Umbrelskul without being hit by a polymorph trap or triggering a Shriek in The Azure Vault on Mythic difficulty.

Go With the Flow Defeat the Primal Tsunami after slaying three Flow Control Units in Halls of Infusion on Mythic difficulty.

Hungry Hungry Hornswog Defeat the Gulping Goliath after forcing it to become Hangry and devour 10 Curious Swoglets in Halls of Infusion on Mythic difficulty.

Toxicity Strike Team Defeat the Toxic Swogmother after Purging the Water Intakes in Halls of Infusion on Mythic difficulty.



It will take a while and a well-coordinated and geared group to complete all these achievements, making Shellack a mount to inspire awe once you get it and have a chance to show it off in the main hub.