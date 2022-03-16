How to get the shield in Tunic

Tunic shares a lot with the classic Legend of Zelda series, but if you really want your trusty little fox to look the business, you’re going to need a familiar-looking red-and-blue patterned shield. Unlike in many Zelda games, it takes a little while for the shield to show up, and some players even miss it altogether. Here’s where to find it.

You can get the shield as soon as you pick up the sword, which will give you access to the western part of the Overworld. Head west from the central shrine, and you’ll come across the Old Town Ruins. Near the ladder down to the main area, you’ll spy the Old House, a quaint little dwelling with a door that’s locked up tight. Once you grab the Old House Key to the south, you’ll be able to bust your way in there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At first glance, the interior of the Old House is underwhelming. There’s a chest, but it holds a single coin, hardly a suitable reward for your hard work. But if you peek behind the curtain on the left, you’ll find your way through to a secret passage. Following the glowing pipe and you’ll come out in a cavern, with the shield lying in plain sight on the floor. As a bonus, flip the lever, and you’ll open the gate to progress further (along with a cheeky shortcut back to the central Overworld shrine).

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the shield in hand, you can progress on to the West Garden, where the Magic Dagger and the Garden Knight await. Happy bell-ringing.