How to get the Smart Armor legendary in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Critical damage is important. You can deal some amazing damage if you get consecutive critical hits. The Smart Armor can help your critical damage numbers skyrocket. This armor’s ability makes it so your critical hit chance gets reduced by 50% but your critical hit damage gets increased by 50%. Pair this with the Stabbomancer’s From the Shadows ability and you can wreak havoc on enemies, minibosses, and bosses alike. Here is how you can get the Smart Armor legendary in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like many of the other legendary items in the game, the Smart Armor is considered a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that can drop loot. This makes finding specific legendary items rather difficult since most of them can drop anywhere. Luckily, the Smart Armor can be farmed from a specific boss, and you don’t need to progress very far in the game to farm it.

The boss you are looking for is Vorcanar. You can reach Vorcanar pretty early on. You just need to wait until you have completed the Brighthoof part of the story and grab the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest from the bounty board. This mission will lead you to Mount Craw. After completing this quest, you will get the Slayer of Vorcanar quest. This quest will lead you to Vorcanar. Once he is defeated, you can come back to farm him by traveling to the Tribute Way fast travel point. Make sure to bring a poison weapon to help defeat him faster. Before farming for legendary items, be sure to increase your Loot Luck stat by finding the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you have beaten the game, you can also raise your Chaos Level in the Chaos Chamber to further increase your odds of getting legendary items.