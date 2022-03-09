How to get the Song of Starlight in Lost Ark

Lost Ark, a new MMORPG from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, has a fun mechanic that allows you to play music. This music can be used for certain quests, Rapports, collectibles, or just as a fun addition to the game. Lost Ark has over 20 songs for you to learn, each with a unique effect, and the vast majority is only available after sailing. One of these songs is the Song of Starlight.

The Song of Starlight “is a beautiful song passed on from the Starkeeper,” and is obtainable by purchasing the song from a merchant. The Song of Starlight is purchasable from an NPC named Favreau, who is located on Starlight Isle. You can buy the song from Favreau for 3,300 Gienah’s Coin, which is a special currency you can earn from certain quests and chests.

Here is the location of Starlight Isle:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find Favreau, you can also purchase Masterpiece #20, Sail Glyph: Hypocrisy, and multiple different Crew Application Forms. These cost a large number of Gienah’s Coin and Sceptrum’s Coin, so be sure to stock up on High Seas Coin Chests before heading to this island. That’s all you need to know about getting the Song of Starlight in Lost Ark!