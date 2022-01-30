How to get the Star Piece recipe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find several recipes you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’ll be able to create these at crafting stations or at the crafting kit in your inventory. A notable recipe that you can make is for Star Pieces. These are items you can sell to vendors for an extremely high price. You can make them for yourself if you have the correct materials, but you’ll need to unlock the recipe first. In this guide, we’ll share how you can get the Star Piece recipe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to purchase the Star Piece recipe from the craftworks vendor in Jubilife Village, named Anvin. Speak to him, and he should have the recipe for sale. You can buy it from him for 10,000. After you purchase it, you’ll unlock the recipe, and you then need to grab all of the required materials to create it.

These are all of the ingredients you need to craft a Star Piece.

3 Red Shards

3 Blue Shards

3 Green Shards

1 Stardust

Of the available items, you can find Stardust by collecting resources that are sparkling in the wild. These will have Stardust on them, along with the resource you were collecting.

The Red, Blue, and Green shards appear only to drop while you are in the space-time distorations. These begin to appear when you arrive to the Crimson Mirelands. You’ll want to explore these locations to try and grab enough. Once you do, return to a crafting station to create a Star Piece, and then you can sell them to vendors.