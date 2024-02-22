How to Get the Steam Exclusive Biggest Frogbert Plush in Palia

Recommended Videos

The cozy game Palia is making its way to Steam, and they’re throwing fans a challenge and a gift rolled into one to celebrate. Depending on how many people put Palia on their Steam wishlist, the exclusive Frogbert plush they make will multiply in size.

Palia launched for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023, and now they’re making their way to the popular gaming platform Steam. As part of this launch, the team at Palia is trying to build up the hype with a virtual plush incentive featuring the adorable frog character Frogbert. If we want this plush to be huge, fans need to wishlist the game on Steam, so let’s take a look at what that means.

When is Palia Coming to Steam?

Palia will be released on Steam on March 25, 2024, a little over a month away from the initial announcement.

It is now listed on the website, where players can review basic information about the game and, of course, add it to our Steam wishlists.

Frobert Plush Palia Steam Wishlist Challenge

The team at Palia wants us to be excited about the Steam release, so they’ve promised us that we’ll get a massive plush version of the frog character, Frogbert. Just how massive the plush will be, however, is up to fans. The more times Palia is added to Wishlists on Steam, the larger Frogbert becomes.

The math is simple, and my numbers-challenged brain is grateful. For every 1K wishlists, the Frogbert plush will be multiplied by that number. As of this moment, fans are already joining the hype train and have given the game over 200,000 Wishlists on Steam, which means the Frogbert plush will currently be double size.

But we can do better, don’t you think? If the game reaches 500,000 wishlists on Steam, we’ll get a 5X size Frogbert plush item in the game for all platforms. Yes, while the wishlisting has to happen on Steam, Frobert itself will be gifted to players regardless of how they’re entering the world of Palia.

How to Wishlist Palia On Steam

If you’re new to Steam or have never added a game to your wishlist, don’t worry! It’s fairly simple and intuitive to do. All you’ll need is a free Steam account and a quick trip to the Palia store page on Steam.

Once you have logged into your Steam account (or created one), just head over to the Palia page on Steam. Scroll down to just below the game’s basic information and screenshots and you should see the option to “Add to your wishlist.”

This button actually appears in two places, both directly underneath the game info and slightly further down, as a bright green button below the game’s release date announcement. Click either button and the game will be automatically added to your wishlist.

This means that you’ll get an email reminder when Palia launches on Steam and is available to buy and download. Adding a game to your wishlist doesn’t lock you into a purchase, so there’s nothing to fear there.

How to Get the Free Frobert Plush Once It Launches

At this point no matter the size, we’re getting that Frogbert plush. So, how will you get Frobert once the plush is released?

The free Frobert plush will be delivered in the game as a gift via the News tab. Simply log in to your version of the game on any platform by April 25, 2024 and you’ll be able to redeem the gift and have your very own giant Frobert plush in Palia.

The gift will go live after Palia launches on Steam, which means players have a month to get it before it’s gone.