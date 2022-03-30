how-to-get-the-striker-v3-in-hitman-3

Hitman 3 is filled with weapons you can unlock and equip Agent 47 with. Most have specific attributes that make them better for stealth or taking out targets, while others exist purely to look good. This guide explains how to get one of the latter, the Striker V3.

How do you get the Striker V3?

The Striker V3 is a highly efficient handgun at taking down your targets. Aim for the head, and your targets will go down without ever knowing you were there. All you need to do is clean up the mess. To pick this weapon up and add it to your arsenal, you need to complete any of the Elusive Target Arcade missions added to Hitman 3 with the second batch in March 2022. This means that you must complete any of the following missions from the Elusive Target Arcade.

The Quanta

The Indicies

The Clutches

The Striker V3 will only drop once you’ve killed all the targets in your mission. For The Quanta and The Indicies, you must kill all three targets. In The Clutches, you must kill five. We recommend completing one of the shorter missions with three targets to get your hands on the Striker V3 faster.