How to get the Sworderang in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Sworderang is both gun and boomerang. A deadly mix that can devastate foes who are unprepared and caught off guard. This is one of the weapons that you throw to reload. When you throw the weapon, it flies out in a large arch like a boomerang and explodes when it hits an enemy. The more ammo left in the clip when you reload it, the bigger to boom. Here is how you can get the Sworderang in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sworderang is one of the few weapons in the game that is considered a dedicated drop. Dedicated drops are items that can only drop from a specific source. The source for this weapon is Mandiblon. Mandiblon is the boss of the Ancient Obelisk in Ossu-Gol Necropolis. Ossu-Gol is one of the last areas you will reach in the campaign. You will need to wait until you reach the last section of the Overworld before you will be able to enter this area.

Once you get into Ossu-Gol Necropolis, you will need to follow the campaign mission until you reach the catacombs. Follow the pathway through the catacombs until you reach a room with a bunch of wooden platforms. Instead of following the route, take the side path down to where the obelisk is. This obelisk will have you fight a bunch of Seawargs before finally fighting Mandiblon. Of course, Mandiblon isn’t guaranteed to drop the weapon each time you fight him, so make sure to keep coming back. You can also increase your Loot Luck to increase the likeliness that he will drop the weapon for you. You can increase your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.