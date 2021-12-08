How to get the Tavern Crawl Commendation in Sea of Thieves

The Tavern Crawl Commendation requires you to take a seat in every tavern across the Sea of Thieves. One tavern is located at each Outpost. There are seven taverns in total, and while you can’t check which ones you’ve already sat at, you can check how many you’ve set at so far by finding the Pirate Log tab in the menu, selecting Reputation, Bilge Rats, then Buried Treasures. Navigate to the second page using Right Trigger (RT), and you’ll see the Commendation tile located second from the left in the center row. This guide tells you the location of each Outpost and how to sit at each tavern.

Outpost Locations

Locate each Outpost on the Map Table (they all have “Outpost” in their name), find the Tavern there, and sit at each one. Repeat until you’ve sat at all seven. We recommend working from left to right or right to left across the map, if possible – it depends on where you initially spawn. Feel free to leave the game and reload to see if you get a better initial Outpost spawn. You can also see if you spawn at an Outpost with a tavern that you haven’t sat at yet by reloading the game. The Outpost names and locations are as follows:

Outpost Coordinates Region Golden Sands Outpost D-10 The Shores of Plenty Sanctuary Outpost F-7 The Shores of Plenty Plunder Outpost J-18 The Ancient Isles Ancient Spire Outpost Q-17 The Ancient Isles Dagger Tooth Outpost M-8 The Wilds Galleon’s Grave Outpost R-8 The Wilds Morrow’s Peak Outpost V-17 The Devil’s Roar

How to Sit in Taverns

Sitting was added as part of Sea of Thieves Season Five. Though you can’t sit anywhere, you can sit down at any spot where a Take a Seat prompt appears. Sit at taverns on Outposts by walking up to any open stool and holding X to Take a Seat when the prompt appears. Once you’ve sat at all seven taverns across the Sea of Thieves, you’ll get the Tavern Crawl Commendation.