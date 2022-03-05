How to get the Tenakth Tactician legendary outfit in Horizon Forbidden West

There are a limited number of legendary outfits in Horizon Forbidden West, each one coming with its own strengths, weaknesses, and bonus perks to help your Aloy become the best version of how you play her. If you enjoy taking control of machines and having them fight beside you, then you are going to want to pursue the Tenakth Tactician. Here is how to get it.

To get the Tenakth Tactician legendary outfit, you will need to visit Thornmarsh in the southwestern portion of Horizon Forbidden West. You can find it at the location in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When there, locate the Stitcher, and he will tell you how he is one of the best outfit makers in the area and offers to make you something good if you give him the parts. For the Tenakth Tactician, you will need 2,000 Metal Shards, one Thunderjaw Circulator, and one Apex Slitherfang Heart.

The Thunderjaw Circulator has a 70% chance to drop from Thunderjaws with no special parts you have to knock off or anything. There are a few Thunderjaw sites on the western portion of the map.

As for the Apex Slitherfang Heart, you will need to travel to a Slitherfang site at night time for a chance for an apex version to spawn. There is a site to the south of Scalding Spear on the other side of the mountain. If you see only a normal Slitherfang, you can fight it but won’t get the right part. Just fast travel between campfires to make the spawn reset and try again. Some people also say that changing your difficulty to very hard then switching it back when you find one works, but we cannot confirm if this increases the apex spawn rate.

When you have all your parts, return to the Stitcher in Thornmarsh and trade him. When equipped, you will gain the perks Quiet Movement and Lasting Override for sneaking up on machines and then keeping control of them for longer. After upgrading the outfit, you can gain additional perks for increasing the overridden machine’s health and elemental damage, and increasing your defense and damage when on a mount.