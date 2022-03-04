How to get the Tenakth Vindicator outfit in Horizon Forbidden West

Getting better armor in Horizon Forbidden West can be challenging at times. Not only do you usually have to be good at gathering parts and Metal Shards, but you have to be sure not to spend those resources on other needs. With that in mind, we appreciate the armors that can be obtained through straightforward process. Here is how to get the Tenakth Vindicator armor in Horizon Forbidden West.

The only way to unlock the Tenakth Vindicator armor is to complete the side quest called The Deluge. To get the quest, you need to complete the main quest The Eye of the Earth and then talk to Zorrah at Arrowhand. For this quest, you need to save some survivors in a village to the north and a Snapmaw. If you are having problems with it, we recommend first sneakily taking down the accompanying Burrowers and the hitting the Snapmaw with a lot of fire ammo, particularly arrows.

The Tenakth Vindicator armor is weak against acid and plasma damage, but has decent protection against melee, Frost, and purgewater. After upgrades, it will offer you Weapon Stamina+, Valor Surge Master, Critical Strike+, Resilient Trapper, and Silent Strike Gain. All of these together make.tjis one of the strongest overall armors in the game, especially for the purple rarity group.