How to get the three Fighting Style trophies on the Chapter 3 boss in Balan Wonderworld

In Chapter 3 of Balan Wonderland, you mingle with lots of bugs. The theming is around a girl who loves insects but has been corrupted by Lance’s negativity after her friends run and scream at the sight of her bug friends. Because of that, she is transformed into a giant spider, and you need to defeat her in this form to return her to her normal state. While you could easily find a method to get the three hits on the spider it takes to defeat her, you will be rewarded multiple golden Balan trophies for dealing damage in three unique ways. Here is how to do the three Fighting Style trophies in the Chapter 3 boss fight of Balan Wonderworld.

For the duration of this boss fight, the spider will be in the middle of the area, and you will be running alongside it. The two costumes we need for our Fighting Styles are here if you do not have them going into the fight.

Right off the bat, equip the Sickle Slinger costume. The boss will drop their legs into the ground around the platform you are on, so attack it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you hurt the spider’s legs, equip the Web Wrangler costume. After a little bit, the spider will drop lower into the middle and fire out some webs around the arena. Quickly jump on one of the mushrooms and stomp on the spider to get the second Fighting Style trophy. If you do not have the Web Wrangler costume on and you step in the web, you will be stuck still for a while.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Fighting Style will require you to put on the Sickle Slinger costume again. The spider will begin shooting out some dark orbs. Strike one with a sickle, and it will fly into the boss, defeating her, and you will have earned all three trophies for this fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

