How to get the Transistor legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Transistor is a legendary ward that you can find in the Wonderlands. This ward stands out amongst the other legendary wards because of how it can amplify your damage. While you have this ward equipped, your elemental damage is increased by 20% of the last damage type you took. This works amazingly well if you use spells that damage yourself. This can skyrocket your elemental damage and have you blazing through areas without a problem. Here is how you can get the Transistor legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Transistor, like many of the other legendary items in the game, is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game like bosses, minibosses, chests, and pretty much any other area that loot drops. This makes it hard to pin down exactly where to obtain this ward reliably. Luckily, there is an enemy that can be farmed to obtain this ward quickly and he matches the theme of the ward; Vorcanar.

Vorcanar is one of the first bosses you can come across in the game, but you can only get to him by completing a specific side quest. After completing the tutorial and saving Brighthoof, look for a quest called Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression. Complete this quest and you will be able to complete the Slayer of Vorcanar quest. Once that quest is complete, you will be able to come back and farm Vorcanar by fast traveling to the Tribute Way fast travel point. Remember, if you are going to farm for legendary gear, increase your Loot Luck first. This can be done by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the Loot Luck stat.