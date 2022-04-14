How to get the Warped Paradigm legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Warped Paradigm armor is good at increasing your stats, but the increase is odd. This armor will increase your spell, melee, or ability damage. It will then have the special ability that increases your other two stats by half of the first stat. In other words, if the armor increases your ability damage by 25%, the ability will increase your spell and melee damage by 50% of your increased ability damage. Either way, all of the stats are getting increased. Here is how you can get the Warped Paradigm legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Warped Paradigm armor, like most other legendary items in the game, is considered a world drop item. This means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that can drop loot. This makes finding this specific armor a bit more difficult because of how many legendary items can drop this way. Luckily, you can farm a specific enemy for this armor. It may take a little while to reach though.

To farm for this armor, you will need to reach the area called Tangledrift. You can access this optional area after you receive the Walk the Stalk quest from the magic bean in the Nocean section of the Overworld. Once you reach Tangledrift, make your way to the area called What’s Left of Driftwood. You will find a portal in this area with a quest called A Small Favor. At the end of this side quest, you will fight the boss Kastor, the Normal-Sized Skeleton. You can farm Kastor for the Warped Paradigm armor. After you defeat him, you can come back to this area by traveling to the What’s Left of Driftwood fast travel point. Make sure to bring a cryo weapon to help deal with his large health bar. Before farming for legendary items, you should increase your Loot Luck. You can do this by collecting Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you have completed the game, you can also increase your Chaos Level to give you a better chance of getting the armor.