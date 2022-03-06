How to get the Wildwater Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Wildwater Island Token is available through a method of RNG. To get this token, visit Wildwater Island and talk to a merchant. Here is the location of Wildwater Island, which is located east of the continent Punika.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Wildwater Island Token, you need to battle the Field Boss Aurion which spawns on this island. To check when Aurion will spawn, go to the Calendar and mouse over to the Field Boss tab. This will show you the times when you need to head to Wildwater Island to fight Aurion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fighting this Field Boss can grant you the Island Token as a random reward, but it can also drop important level-up materials such as Guardian Stones, some equipment, and the elusive Bleed Rune which can increase your overall damage. Therefore, even if you do get the token, it’s a good idea to fight this boss whenever he’s available.