How to get Vines in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 introduced all manner of new mechanics, items, and features to the game. One of those is vines. These plants function a lot like ladders when you find them, allowing you to climb the small cliffs that can make up an island and separate the different layers.

To find vines, you will need to go on a mystery island tour with Kapp’n, a new character that arrived in New Horizons with the update. These are a new version of the island tours, and you no longer go with Dodo Airlines. Kapp’n tours will be affected by the time of day, season, and can have strange and interesting new plants to find, such as Vines.

After you download the update, a dock will appear on your island, and this is where you can find Kapp’n. He will be waiting in his boat, and if you speak with him you can request a mystery tour for 1000 Nook Miles.

The island he brings you to may contain vines, and you can just harvest them like any other plant. It is a good idea to use them to fully explore the island first, and then wait to harvest them until you are returning to Kapp’n and his boat. You can use the vines to make new types of furniture that are available with the 2.0.0 update. If you are in need of Bells, you can always sell them off at Nooks Cranny, but they won’t bring in a huge amount of money.